Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Rises By 8.0%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Hywin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hywin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hywin by 164.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hywin by 75.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hywin alerts:

Hywin Stock Performance

Shares of HYW stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,528. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. Hywin has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $7.90.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.