Short Interest in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Increases By 6.5%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 654,800 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $2,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 304,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IKNA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

About Ikena Oncology

NASDAQ IKNA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,674. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $9.33.

(Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

