Short Interest in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Declines By 10.6%

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 833,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
IQVIA Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.73. 1,027,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,957. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $254.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.67.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.79.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
