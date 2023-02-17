Short Interest in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Declines By 10.6%

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 833,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.73. 1,027,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,957. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $254.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.67.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.79.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

