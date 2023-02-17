Short Interest in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Declines By 12.7%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,190. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

