Short Interest in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Increases By 8.2%

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.26. The stock had a trading volume of 816,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,758. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.98. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $281.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.75.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.