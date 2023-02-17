Short Interest in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Drops By 9.0%

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MDU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 108,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 1.2 %

MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 605,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,941. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

