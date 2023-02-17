Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $176.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $197.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express Company Profile



American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

