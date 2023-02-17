Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Insider Activity

Synopsys Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $350.01 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.55 and its 200-day moving average is $330.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

