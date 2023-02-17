Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $1.39 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $25,004,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,880,000 after acquiring an additional 170,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock worth $4,433,623 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.75.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $506.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $560.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

