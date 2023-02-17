Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $2.92 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Shares of ES opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 11.43%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.12%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

