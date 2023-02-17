Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

