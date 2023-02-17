Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 126,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $2,193,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 192.8% during the third quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 293,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 193,350 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 646,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,923,000 after buying an additional 35,339 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

C stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on C. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

