Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 331 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,725,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,501,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $321.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.61. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.97.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading

