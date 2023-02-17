SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Down 5.8%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 16,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 25,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSU. Citigroup initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday.
SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.