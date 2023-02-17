SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Down 5.8%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 16,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 25,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSU. Citigroup initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSU. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

