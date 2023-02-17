Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €91.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($97.85) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Siltronic in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of WAF opened at €77.40 ($83.23) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.91. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($164.73).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

