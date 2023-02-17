SIR Capital Management L.P. Buys 59,211 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,211 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EQT were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in EQT by 925.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Down 1.8 %

EQT stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,859. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. EQT’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

