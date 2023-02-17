Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Trading Down 3.7%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (CVE:SIM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 2,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$20.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.50.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

