Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 559 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $26,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 42,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,780,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 111,906 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $112.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $166.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.