Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.39% of Curtiss-Wright worth $20,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $171.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $258,350.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $258,350.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,186.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,900. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.40.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

