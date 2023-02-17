Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 23,288 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,288 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $111.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.