Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 36,611 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,611 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $18,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after buying an additional 563,361 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,659,000 after buying an additional 505,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $173.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.61 and its 200-day moving average is $177.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $234.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

