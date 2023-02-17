Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 42,717 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,717 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,425,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,657,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,995,000 after acquiring an additional 310,742 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus cut their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.
Insider Transactions at S&P Global
S&P Global Trading Down 2.7 %
SPGI stock opened at $357.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.38%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
