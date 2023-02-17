Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after buying an additional 951,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,865,000 after buying an additional 89,844 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,180,900. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

