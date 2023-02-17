Smith Moore & CO. Has $2.38 Million Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,058 shares. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13.

