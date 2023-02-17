Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) COO Jerry James Hunter Sells 62,913 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $695,817.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,024,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,566,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $453,470.85.

On Friday, December 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $611,821.98.

SNAP stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

