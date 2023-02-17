Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $180.00 at Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $169.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.82.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $304.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.63 and a 200 day moving average of $158.25.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

