Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 6.6%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $153.35 and last traded at $153.51. Approximately 3,667,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,355,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.25.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $2,109,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

