Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Sonic Automotive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sonic Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 2.7 %

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 0.62%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

SAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

