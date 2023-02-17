Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Sonic Automotive Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE:SAH opened at $58.99 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.87.
Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.
Sonic Automotive Company Profile
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.