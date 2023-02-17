Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:SAH opened at $58.99 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 431,324 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,029 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 133,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 84,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

