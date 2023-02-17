Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.83.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000,000 after acquiring an additional 68,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

