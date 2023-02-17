Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 5,959 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45.

