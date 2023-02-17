Sourceless Price Tops $0.0068 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $142.82 million and $89.24 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00043240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00029683 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00018734 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00216700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,603.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0056656 USD and is down -16.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $183.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.