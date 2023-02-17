South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 193 ($2.34) to GBX 170 ($2.06) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 265 ($3.22) to GBX 240 ($2.91) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC raised shares of South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.00.

South32 Stock Performance

SOUHY opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72. South32 has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

