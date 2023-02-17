Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $38.40 on Monday. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 48.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 387.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Further Reading

