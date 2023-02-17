SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 67,640,031 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,334,856 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,812,000. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $53,117,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.62. 679,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,227. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

