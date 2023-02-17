Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Stock Position Increased by AREX Capital Management LP

AREX Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands accounts for 3.3% of AREX Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AREX Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 233.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 844.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $62.75. 104,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,190. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.42. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

