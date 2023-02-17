Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £124 ($150.52) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £120.68 ($146.49).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £119.23 ($144.73) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £110.59. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 9,008 ($109.35) and a 52 week high of £131.40 ($159.50). The stock has a market cap of £8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 4,011.59.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

