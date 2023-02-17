Sportech (LON:SPO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.89

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.89 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.23). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 18.10 ($0.22), with a volume of 25,012 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Sportech in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a market cap of £18.30 million and a P/E ratio of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.89.

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

