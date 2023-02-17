SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Sells $1,273,617.84 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total value of $1,273,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,056,108.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $150.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $157.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SPS Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 886.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

