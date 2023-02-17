Spyglass Capital Management LLC Has $62.55 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 559,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 205,959 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group makes up 4.4% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $62,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,907. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

AMG has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

