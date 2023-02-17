Spyglass Capital Management LLC Sells 100,227 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,227 shares during the period. Roku makes up 2.4% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Roku worth $33,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 256,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 23.8% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.04.

Roku stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,771,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,816. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $141.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

