SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given Add Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 290 ($3.52) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSPG. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.64) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.03) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.52) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 303.57 ($3.69).

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSPG stock opened at GBX 266.60 ($3.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 248.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 227.36. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 291.60 ($3.54).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

