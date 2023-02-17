S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.42

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 48737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 682.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,675 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,605,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 298,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 184,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 129,939 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.