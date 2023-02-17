Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on February 20th (NASDAQ:STBX)

Starbox Group’s (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 20th. Starbox Group had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 23rd. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Starbox Group Price Performance

STBX stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Starbox Group has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbox Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Starbox Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

