Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.17

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.17 and traded as high as C$48.57. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$48.34, with a volume of 77,894 shares.

SJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Stella-Jones from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

