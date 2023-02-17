Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,645,494.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $7,682,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $7,400,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $7,124,400.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $7,194,000.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total value of $7,041,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $7,048,000.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $5.83 on Friday, reaching $166.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,527,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,836. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

