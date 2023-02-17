Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,645,494.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00.
- On Thursday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00.
- On Thursday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $7,682,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $7,400,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $7,124,400.00.
- On Thursday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $7,194,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total value of $7,041,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $7,048,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $5.83 on Friday, reaching $166.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,527,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,836. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.23.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
