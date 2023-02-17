Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Akamai Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 7,002 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 144% compared to the average volume of 2,873 call options.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $76.65. 661,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average is $88.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $74,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.