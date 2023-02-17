StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

SPCB opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

