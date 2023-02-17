StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

