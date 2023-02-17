StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.