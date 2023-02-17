StockNews.com Downgrades Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Hold

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

Shares of ANET traded down $3.45 on Friday, reaching $138.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,295. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.88.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

